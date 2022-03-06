Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $73.35 Million Stock Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 665,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.06% of Post worth $73,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Post during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Post by 270.6% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Post during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Ossiam grew its holdings in Post by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Post during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.60.

In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.38 per share, for a total transaction of $158,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $187,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

POST opened at $103.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.58 and a beta of 0.77. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.76 and a 12 month high of $118.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Post had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 4.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

