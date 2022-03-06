Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $74.10 Million Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,771,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,761 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.99% of BankUnited worth $74,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKU opened at $41.46 on Friday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.08 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. BankUnited had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.35%.

BKU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

