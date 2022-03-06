Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $75.78 Million Stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,133,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,045 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.88% of Southwest Gas worth $75,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWX. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 814.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 775,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,870,000 after buying an additional 690,726 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 20.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,904,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,384,000 after acquiring an additional 322,581 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 110.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,184,000 after acquiring an additional 278,521 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,213,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,696,000 after acquiring an additional 226,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 13.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,458,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,513,000 after acquiring an additional 168,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $73.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.23. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $76.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.41). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.19%.

SWX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Southwest Gas Profile (Get Rating)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.