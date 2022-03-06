Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $75.78 Million Stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2022

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,133,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,045 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.88% of Southwest Gas worth $75,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWX. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 814.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 775,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,870,000 after buying an additional 690,726 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 20.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,904,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,384,000 after acquiring an additional 322,581 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 110.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,184,000 after acquiring an additional 278,521 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,213,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,696,000 after acquiring an additional 226,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 13.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,458,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,513,000 after acquiring an additional 168,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $73.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.23. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $76.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.41). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.19%.

SWX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Southwest Gas Profile (Get Rating)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX)

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.