Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $76.93 Million Holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,809 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.23% of Affirm worth $76,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Affirm by 682.9% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Affirm from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $127.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $35.82 on Friday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $176.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.66. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). Affirm had a negative net margin of 74.96% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total value of $1,801,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $3,175,974.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

