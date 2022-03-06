Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 678,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.37% of Twist Bioscience worth $72,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TWST. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter valued at $43,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 10.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the second quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Shares of TWST opened at $48.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.56. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $150.25.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.17. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 114.93%. The business had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

In other news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.37, for a total transaction of $625,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 4,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $233,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,705 shares of company stock valued at $5,511,646 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Twist Bioscience (Get Rating)

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.