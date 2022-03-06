Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 132.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,779 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.11% of DoorDash worth $75,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 3,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on DoorDash from $270.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on DoorDash from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. KGI Securities upgraded DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.11.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $89.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.45. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.18 and a twelve month high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.67) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $70,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $1,605,605.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 573,474 shares of company stock valued at $73,585,091. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash Company Profile (Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.