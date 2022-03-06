Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,982,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578,705 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.70% of H&R Block worth $74,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in H&R Block during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 27.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 8.4% during the third quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 94,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 138.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 213,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 123,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $25.64 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.34.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.22. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 665.97% and a net margin of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $158.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

