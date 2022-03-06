Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 11,058 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 771,193 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,058 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.12% of Bank of Montreal worth $76,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.3% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.7% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 24,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 41.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of BMO stock opened at $114.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.57. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $84.63 and a 12 month high of $120.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $74.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.44%.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Europe boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.92.
Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.
