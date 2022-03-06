Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 11,058 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 771,193 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,058 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.12% of Bank of Montreal worth $76,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.3% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.7% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 24,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 41.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $114.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.57. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $84.63 and a 12 month high of $120.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $74.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.36. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Europe boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.92.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

