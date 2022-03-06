Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 14,704 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,704 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.78% of Concentrix worth $72,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,552,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,872,000 after purchasing an additional 24,038 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 989,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,131,000 after purchasing an additional 506,192 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,399,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 457,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total transaction of $423,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $4,145,800. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Concentrix stock opened at $192.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.54. Concentrix Co. has a 1 year low of $117.93 and a 1 year high of $208.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 20.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.00%.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

