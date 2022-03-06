Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 20,865 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,482,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,865 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.94% of Apartment Income REIT worth $72,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIRC. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $614,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 102,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 29,299 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter worth $551,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 60.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 311,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,184,000 after buying an additional 116,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 511,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,942,000 after acquiring an additional 12,661 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, General Counsel Lisa R. Cohn sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $836,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $1,657,555.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AIRC opened at $53.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.99. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $55.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 62.72%.

AIRC has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

