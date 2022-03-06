Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,333,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,708 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.92% of APA worth $71,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APA. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of APA by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after purchasing an additional 125,520 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in APA by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 43,722 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in APA by 203.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 140,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 94,352 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in APA by 1,894.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 522,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,294,000 after acquiring an additional 495,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in APA by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 49,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 15,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of APA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Europe lifted their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.92.

APA stock opened at $39.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $39.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.93.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. APA’s payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Riney purchased 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,316,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

