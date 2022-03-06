Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,272,487 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 64,518 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.18% of R1 RCM worth $72,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. State Street Corp boosted its position in R1 RCM by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,080,338 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $90,747,000 after buying an additional 601,143 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in R1 RCM by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,241,189 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $71,339,000 after buying an additional 1,457,158 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in R1 RCM by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,138,521 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $69,079,000 after buying an additional 596,012 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC boosted its position in R1 RCM by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,319,322 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $51,048,000 after buying an additional 857,490 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in R1 RCM by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,823,863 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $40,139,000 after buying an additional 274,583 shares during the period. 41.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

RCM stock opened at $26.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $28.10.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $398.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

RCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

R1 RCM Company Profile (Get Rating)

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.