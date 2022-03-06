Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 107,742 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,922,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 107,742 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.09% of Nielsen worth $75,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nielsen by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,509,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,959,000 after buying an additional 1,205,624 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,536,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,289,000 after purchasing an additional 156,569 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,454,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317,439 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,480,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388,422 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,101,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,276,000 after purchasing an additional 942,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NLSN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Nielsen from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial cut Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Nielsen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.89.

Shares of NYSE NLSN opened at $16.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.42. Nielsen Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $28.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.15 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 18.33%. Nielsen’s revenue was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 11.01%.

Nielsen declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 16% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Nielsen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

