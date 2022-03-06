Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 125,514 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,377,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125,514 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.18% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $74,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 20,275 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,963,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 146.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 300,892 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 41.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 77.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,753,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,642,000 after buying an additional 6,023,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $21.72 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $22.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day moving average is $22.05.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.