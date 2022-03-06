Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 14,665 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,234,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,665 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.96% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $74,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 77,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $44.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $98.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.67.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

