Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 514,833 Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,567,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 514,833 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 4.36% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt worth $74,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the third quarter worth $231,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the second quarter worth $136,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 20.1% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 42,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 36.1% during the third quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,040,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,975,000 after acquiring an additional 276,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the second quarter worth $1,415,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on HMHC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of HMHC opened at $20.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average is $15.68. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 0.81%.

In related news, EVP James P. Oneill sold 6,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $130,415.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alejandro Reyes sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $68,940.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,838 shares of company stock worth $1,063,023 over the last 90 days. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

