Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 6,175 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 763,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,175 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.00% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $71,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $840,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,288,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,397,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,226,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PNFP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $583,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,144,070. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $94.53 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.66 and a 52-week high of $111.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.13 and a 200 day moving average of $97.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.22.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 10.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.02%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile (Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.