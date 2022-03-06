Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 646,845 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,629,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 646,845 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.19% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $77,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 15.9% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,611,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,615 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 139.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,946,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,427 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 24.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,451,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,138 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2,277.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,094,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the third quarter valued at $25,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

HTA opened at $31.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.64. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $34.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.99.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 295.46%.

Several research firms have commented on HTA. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Trust of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

