Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 98,986 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 902,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,986 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 3.59% of Bandwidth worth $81,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BAND. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Bandwidth by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,050,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,869,000 after purchasing an additional 563,935 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 596,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,825,000 after purchasing an additional 311,804 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Bandwidth by 708.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,710,000 after acquiring an additional 191,323 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bandwidth by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,378,000 after acquiring an additional 148,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $27.89 on Friday. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.73 and a 52 week high of $145.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.11 million, a PE ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $62,778.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.78 per share, for a total transaction of $92,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,107 shares of company stock worth $133,239 over the last ninety days. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, January 16th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bandwidth from $85.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Bandwidth from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.07.

About Bandwidth (Get Rating)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.