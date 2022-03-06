Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,969 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.08% of Kornit Digital worth $72,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KRNT. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,139,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,933,000 after buying an additional 142,048 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 430,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,495,000 after buying an additional 44,117 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,225,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 186.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 11,575 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,171,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Shares of KRNT opened at $81.15 on Friday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $77.16 and a 52-week high of $181.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.92 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.58.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.99 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 3.51%. Kornit Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.20.

Kornit Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.