Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.790-$0.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.65 billion-$3.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.73 billion.Baxter International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.250-$4.350 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baxter International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.71.

NYSE:BAX traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,984,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,526. The company has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.95. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 44.27%.

In other Baxter International news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Baxter International by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,791 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 903,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,561,000 after purchasing an additional 30,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,024,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $173,819,000 after purchasing an additional 113,578 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

