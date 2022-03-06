BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Stake Increased by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in BCE were worth $5,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the third quarter worth $30,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 97.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the third quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.82.

BCE stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.91. 1,877,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,572. The stock has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.62. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.11 and a 1-year high of $55.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.39%.

About BCE (Get Rating)

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.