Beacon Market Cap Hits $690,282.69 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beacon has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $690,282.69 and approximately $72,655.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00015318 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000392 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000237 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000198 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000094 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

