Beam (BEAM) Price Tops $0.30

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Beam coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000789 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Beam has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. Beam has a market cap of $32.98 million and $6.12 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00031331 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000947 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 108,981,520 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

