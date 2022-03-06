Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.14.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BEAM. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $64.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.32. Beam Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $56.34 and a 12 month high of $138.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.80.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.01). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.28% and a negative net margin of 714.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.69) EPS. Analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $2,151,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEAM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $30,000. TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 139.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

