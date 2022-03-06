Bella Protocol Trading 4.9% Lower Over Last Week (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. One Bella Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00002012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bella Protocol has a total market cap of $36.81 million and $11.74 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bella Protocol has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00033738 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00103374 BTC.

Bella Protocol Profile

BEL is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Buying and Selling Bella Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bella Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bella Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

