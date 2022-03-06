BENQI (QI) Trading 10.3% Higher This Week

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. BENQI has a market capitalization of $17.24 million and $26.95 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BENQI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0529 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BENQI has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BENQI

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

Buying and Selling BENQI

