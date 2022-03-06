Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,727 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,428 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $8,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,448 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $12,746,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 62,183 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,318,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 50,147 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 28.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 24,360 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $106.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.78. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 28.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.93.

In other news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Best Buy (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.