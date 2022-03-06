BidiPass Reaches Market Cap of $143,727.66 (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Over the last seven days, BidiPass has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One BidiPass coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. BidiPass has a total market cap of $143,727.66 and $23.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BidiPass Coin Profile

BidiPass (BDP) is a coin. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here . BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

Buying and Selling BidiPass

