Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Short Interest Up 36.7% in February

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,940,000 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the January 31st total of 5,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days. Approximately 27.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BIG traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,589,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,814. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.87. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.21. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $31.57 and a 1 year high of $73.23.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Big Lots will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 24.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after buying an additional 18,712 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 3.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 16.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 22.7% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the third quarter valued at approximately $631,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Big Lots has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $42.67.

About Big Lots (Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.