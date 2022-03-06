BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,637 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.10% of BigCommerce worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in BigCommerce by 18.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,555,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,713,000 after purchasing an additional 718,440 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BigCommerce by 26.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,369,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,656,000 after purchasing an additional 711,750 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in BigCommerce by 28.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,818,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,721,000 after purchasing an additional 630,240 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,940,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in BigCommerce by 72.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,049,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,124,000 after purchasing an additional 439,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BIGC. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

In other news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $76,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 15,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $568,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,593 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.13 and a one year high of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.49. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 0.92.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 34.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. BigCommerce’s revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

