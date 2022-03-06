Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Stock Holdings Lifted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.05% of Bio-Techne worth $10,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,935,000 after acquiring an additional 172,930 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 415,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,379,000 after acquiring an additional 71,110 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 363,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,010,000 after acquiring an additional 9,715 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 304,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,777,000 after acquiring an additional 29,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 196.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 230,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,752,000 after acquiring an additional 152,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $417.59 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $338.79 and a 12 month high of $543.85. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $416.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $467.80.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.56%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TECH. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.33.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics & Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

