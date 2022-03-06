Bitcoin CZ Tops 1-Day Volume of $24.00 (BCZ)

Bitcoin CZ (CURRENCY:BCZ) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 6th. In the last week, Bitcoin CZ has traded down 45.8% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin CZ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin CZ has a market capitalization of $19,372.30 and approximately $24.00 worth of Bitcoin CZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin CZ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001890 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00043414 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003711 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Bitcoin CZ Coin Profile

BCZ is a coin. Bitcoin CZ’s total supply is 3,933,220 coins and its circulating supply is 3,945,557 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin CZ is medium.com/@BitcoinCZ . Bitcoin CZ’s official website is www.bitcoincz.org . Bitcoin CZ’s official Twitter account is @bitcoincz_org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin CZ’s primary goal is to create an accessible, high-end technology with a low barrier to entry while simultaneously delivering a product that is more useable, more reliable, more versatile, and more smoothly integrated and assembled than even the market leaders. BCZ has been designed to build upon the strengths of the Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) model. The recordation of all transactions on an immutable ledger successfully removes the need for trusted third parties. “

Bitcoin CZ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin CZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin CZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin CZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin CZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin CZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.