Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Hits $77.17 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $1.47 billion and $121.34 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $77.17 or 0.00203715 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,882.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $278.53 or 0.00735250 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005678 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00023538 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,997,452 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

