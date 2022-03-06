Bitcoin SV (BSV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.50 Billion

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 6th. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for approximately $78.78 or 0.00205374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and $100.99 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,360.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.70 or 0.00747388 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005761 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00031267 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,996,983 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

