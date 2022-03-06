BitCore (BTX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $130,603.00

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Over the last seven days, BitCore has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitCore has a total market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $130,603.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCore coin can now be bought for about $0.0874 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitCore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,085.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,632.79 or 0.06735953 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.25 or 0.00266731 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $290.92 or 0.00744302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00013740 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00069764 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00007465 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.89 or 0.00414200 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.96 or 0.00283884 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.