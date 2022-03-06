Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.05% of Blackbaud worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,862,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 2.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 125,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 5.5% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 14.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the second quarter valued at approximately $597,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $59.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. Blackbaud, Inc. has a one year low of $53.81 and a one year high of $86.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 495.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLKB. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut Blackbaud from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

In other Blackbaud news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 8,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $534,346.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Profile (Get Rating)

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.