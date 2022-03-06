BlackHat (BLKC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $329,841.00

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 6th. BlackHat has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $329,841.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BlackHat has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar. One BlackHat coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000471 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00044171 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.85 or 0.06781011 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,450.29 or 0.99979675 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00043252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00047962 BTC.

About BlackHat

BlackHat’s total supply is 7,482,716 coins and its circulating supply is 6,616,861 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

Buying and Selling BlackHat

