Blackmores (OTC:BLMMF) Rating Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

Blackmores (OTC:BLMMF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Blackmores to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Blackmores has a fifty-two week low of $103.48 and a fifty-two week high of $103.48.

Blackmores Ltd. engages in the business of development and marketing of health products for humans and animals. Its products include vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements. The company was founded by Maurice Blackmore in 1930 and is headquartered in Warriewood, Australia.

