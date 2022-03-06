Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Short Interest Up 43.2% in February

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the January 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 744,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after acquiring an additional 80,010 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 685,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,768,000 after purchasing an additional 127,290 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 380,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 13,520 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 318,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 158,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 67,735 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSL traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.27. The stock had a trading volume of 63,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,084. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $17.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.37.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

