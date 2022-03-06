Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.02 Million

Brokerages expect Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) to post sales of $19.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Blade Air Mobility’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.76 million and the lowest is $18.28 million. Blade Air Mobility posted sales of $9.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility will report full year sales of $32.45 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $176.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Blade Air Mobility.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Blade Air Mobility had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 54.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.

NASDAQ BLDE opened at $6.73 on Friday. Blade Air Mobility has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $13.73. The company has a market cap of $475.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of -0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average is $8.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 1,116.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

