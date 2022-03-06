Blocknet Achieves Market Cap of $3.47 Million (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Blocknet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001061 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Blocknet has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $3.47 million and approximately $291.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00047478 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00014865 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005594 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000942 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Blocknet

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,504,570 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Blocknet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

