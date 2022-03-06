Blue Protocol Trading Down 15.3% Over Last Week (BLUE)

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded down 18% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Blue Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Blue Protocol has a total market capitalization of $166,084.43 and approximately $1,043.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blue Protocol has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003711 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00034082 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00103109 BTC.

Blue Protocol Coin Profile

Blue Protocol is a coin. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 coins. Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blue Protocol’s official website is www.blueprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Blue Protocol is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Blue is a platform that aims to add a security layer to the existing smart contracts leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. In order to make it possible, the platform will use a centralized repository of addresses and statistic analysis to blacklist the corrupt token founders and poorly-written smart contracts, for example. Ethereum Blue token will let users benefit from the SDK (Software Development Kit) to automatically scan malicious addresses before approving the sending of ETH from their wallet. “

Buying and Selling Blue Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using US dollars.

