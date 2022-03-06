BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 24,635 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 500.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,635 shares during the quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,280.8% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,935,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,787,974 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 17,524.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,220,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196,814 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,428,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,976 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,609,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,979 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,026,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,364,000 after buying an additional 797,150 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $55.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.49. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $54.75 and a 1-year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

