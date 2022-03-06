BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $365,022,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7,491.5% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,169,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,687 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $106,729,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,745,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,936,000 after buying an additional 74,831 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,634,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,126,000 after buying an additional 113,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

EEM opened at $44.62 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $56.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.97.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

