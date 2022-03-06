BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 500.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $477.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $491.00 and a 200 day moving average of $498.89. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $438.81 and a 52 week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.