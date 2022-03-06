BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 588.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares during the quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total value of $2,486,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.48.

NYSE:LMT opened at $458.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $384.89 and a 200 day moving average of $360.44. The company has a market capitalization of $124.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.80. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $462.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

