BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,592 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.09.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $7,552,930. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $498.65 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $335.02 and a fifty-two week high of $509.23. The stock has a market cap of $469.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $476.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $451.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

