BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 600.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,675 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 0.7% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 0.5% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.5% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.9% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 2.0% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Oracle from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.96.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $76.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $204.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.83. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $65.43 and a 1-year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

