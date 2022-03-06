Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 22.4% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,402,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 163.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 231,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,394,000 after purchasing an additional 143,523 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $433.95 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $374.02 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $452.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $454.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

